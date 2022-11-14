Proxy Advisers Hit Back in Row With FTSE Boardroom Chiefs

When online grocer Ocado Group Plc wanted to bring in a generous incentive program for its top bosses earlier this year, it carried out a series of careful conversations with shareholders. Weeks later, 30% of investors rejected the proposals.
While the plan was approved, shareholders had dealt the company a bloody nose. Skirmishes such as this have become a regular fixture of AGM season, where investors protest at high pay, over-boarding, or the gender balance of boards. This year saw revolts at GSK Plc, Ted Baker Plc and WH Smith Plc, after shareholders took aim at executive payouts in the face of a cost of living crisis.