Soaring Infant Lung Illnesses Spur Race for Prevention

Doctors and parents are looking to new drugs and vaccines on the horizon to prevent a lung virus that’s been filling pediatric emergency rooms earlier than usual this season.
Trial results this month from Pfizer Inc.’s maternal vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and a European regulatory win for Sanofi and AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody that prevents the disease for a whole season have set the stage for the drugmakers to vie for control over an RSV vaccine market that could reach $10 billion.