Business
Prognosis

Soaring Infant Lung Illnesses Spur Race for Prevention

  • Kids lack immunity to virus after pandemic control measures
  • Pfizer, Sanofi-AstraZeneca to compete for infant RSV market
Intensive care nurses care for a patient suffering from respiratory syncytial virus in&nbsp;Stuttgart, Germany.

Photographer: Marijan Murat/picture alliance/Getty Images

Doctors and parents are looking to new drugs and vaccines on the horizon to prevent a lung virus that’s been filling pediatric emergency rooms earlier than usual this season.

Trial results this month from Pfizer Inc.’s maternal vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and a European regulatory win for Sanofi and AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody that prevents the disease for a whole season have set the stage for the drugmakers to vie for control over an RSV vaccine market that could reach $10 billion.