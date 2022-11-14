Nickel Briefly Surges by Limit as Report of Blast Spooks Market
Prices jump by 15%, in biggest move since March short squeeze
Illiquid trading leaves nickel exposed to sharp price swings
Nickel briefly jumped by its 15% daily limit, as an unconfirmed report about a blast at a nickel plant in Indonesia sparked the biggest rally since a historic short squeeze in March.
Prices spiked by more than $4,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, before quickly paring gains. Traders and brokers said the move was sparked by a report in Chinese media about an explosion at a small nickel pig iron plant in Indonesia.