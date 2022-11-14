Hedge Funds Bearish on Aussie Dollar Face Employment Data Test

Leveraged funds’ bearish stance on the Australian dollar is being put to the test after US inflation data bolstered the view for a stronger currency.

The Aussie bullishly rose to an almost eight-week high of 67.17 US cents last week, aided by the softer consumer-price numbers which brought into question how much further the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates. This is bad news for hedge funds, which held a net short position of 27,293 contracts in the week ended Nov. 1, according to the latest data available, the most in about eight months.