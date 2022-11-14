 Skip to content
Hedge Funds Bearish on Aussie Dollar Face Employment Data Test

  • Leveraged funds hold short Aussie position of 27,293 contracts
  • Aussie dollar bullishly rose to almost 8-week high on US CPI

Leveraged funds’ bearish stance on the Australian dollar is being put to the test after US inflation data bolstered the view for a stronger currency. 

The Aussie bullishly rose to an almost eight-week high of 67.17 US cents last week, aided by the softer consumer-price numbers which brought into question how much further the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates. This is bad news for hedge funds, which held a net short position of 27,293 contracts in the week ended Nov. 1, according to the latest data available, the most in about eight months. 