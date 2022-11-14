FTX-Induced Crypto Swoon Saps Bitcoin’s Sway on Global Investors

The pain spread across cryptocurrencies by the meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is fracturing the link they once had with other risk assets, a sign that Bitcoin’s influence on global investors may be diminishing.
The idea that Bitcoin was a worthwhile part of a diversified portfolio of risk assets is fraying, with massive losses generated by the revelation that even FTX, until recently considered one of the most blue-chip names in crypto, was unsound. That’s a far cry from the start of this year, when Bridgewater estimated that 5% of Bitcoin was held by institutional-level investors.