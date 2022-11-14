Crypto to Resemble Currency Market After FTX Collapse, Cumberland Says

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange is likely to hasten the crypo market’s evolution to a less-concentrated structure resembling the one underpinning traditional currency markets, according to crypto trading firm Cumberland.
The firm, an offshoot of the Chicago-based trading giant DRW, tweeted on Monday that a few parties had dominated crypto spot trading and derivatives markets. But the bankruptcy of one of the world’s biggest crypto trading platforms could change that. Crypto’s future remains unpredictable, Cumberland noted, but its market structure might start to mirror that of “FX – a world where assets and capital aren’t parked on centralized exchanges.”