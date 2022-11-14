 Skip to content
Crypto

Crypto to Resemble Currency Market After FTX Collapse, Cumberland Says

  • Crypto to stay in “countless silos,” not centralized exchanges
  • Trading firm expects recovery on the heels of FTX bankruptcy
Online business trade with mobile app using ticker bid - offer before fundamental analysis and financial graph in stockmarket forex cryptocurrency and commodity abstract backgroun
Photographer: Teradat Santivivut/Moment RF/Getty Images
By

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange is likely to hasten the crypo market’s evolution to a less-concentrated structure resembling the one underpinning traditional currency markets, according to crypto trading firm Cumberland

The firm, an offshoot of the Chicago-based trading giant DRW, tweeted on Monday that a few parties had dominated crypto spot trading and derivatives markets. But the bankruptcy of one of the world’s biggest crypto trading platforms could change that. Crypto’s future remains unpredictable, Cumberland noted, but its market structure might start to mirror that of “FX – a world where assets and capital aren’t parked on centralized exchanges.” 