Citi, BofA-Led Banks Prepare to Fund $5.4 Billion Tenneco Debt

A group of banks led by Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are preparing to fund about $5.4 billion of debt helping to finance the leveraged buyout of auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The decision comes as banks attempt to sell a portion of the debt package to investors in the form of $2.4 billion of leveraged loans and junk bonds. Those debt offerings have been struggling to attract investor demand, but Apollo Global Management Inc.’s take-private of Tenneco is expected to close on Thursday, the people said.