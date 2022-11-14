CIA Chief Warns Russian Counterpart Against Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

CIA Director William Burns was in Turkey on Monday meeting with his Russian counterpart to warn against the use of nuclear weapons, a White House spokesperson said, amid concern that Moscow may set off a “dirty bomb” that would spread radioactive material and blame it on Ukrainian forces.
The meeting in Ankara isn’t a negotiation over the war in Ukraine, and Burns didn’t plan to discuss a settlement, the spokesperson said on customary condition of anonymity. Burns also planned to raise the cases of American citizens unjustly detained by Russia, the spokesperson said, a reference to WNBA star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.