Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Hires Advisers to Rework Debt

Coin Cloud has tapped M-III Partners and B Riley Securities to help rework about $125 million of debt that the operator of Bitcoin automatic teller kiosks accumulated during a period of aggressive growth, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
A group of the company’s lenders is working with restructuring and advisory firm Ducera Partners, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The effort comes as crypto prices have suffered from a year-long meltdown made worse by the spectacular collapse Bahamas-based FTX last week.