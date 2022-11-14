 Skip to content
Biden Says He Doesn’t See ‘Imminent’ Threat of Taiwan Attack

  • President says he cautioned Xi on North Korea nuclear test
  • ‘There need not be a new Cold War,’ Biden says after meeting
Watch: President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think China has any plans to attack Taiwan. Source: Bloomberg
President Joe Biden said that he doesn’t believe Chinese President Xi Jinping plans an “imminent” attack on Taiwan, after a highly anticipated in-person meeting intended to stabilize a deteriorating relationship between the countries.

“I do not think there’s any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan,” Biden said at a news conference after meeting for about three hours with Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. “I absolutely believe there need not be a new Cold War.”