Equality

Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan Is Blocked Indefinitely by Court

  • Plan is paused as appeals court weighs multi-state challenge
  • Order comes after Texas judge declared plan unlawful
Joe Biden

Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

The US government cannot discharge any student loans as part of President Joe Biden’s massive debt forgiveness plan after a federal appeals court blocked the program indefinitely.

Monday’s ruling bars the distribution of as much as $20,000 apiece in debt relief to millions of eligible borrowers nationwide while the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis considers a request from six Republican-led states to revive their legal challenge to the plan. A district court judge dismissed the states’ lawsuit on Oct. 20.