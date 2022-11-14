Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan Is Blocked Indefinitely by Court

The US government cannot discharge any student loans as part of President Joe Biden’s massive debt forgiveness plan after a federal appeals court blocked the program indefinitely.
Monday’s ruling bars the distribution of as much as $20,000 apiece in debt relief to millions of eligible borrowers nationwide while the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis considers a request from six Republican-led states to revive their legal challenge to the plan. A district court judge dismissed the states’ lawsuit on Oct. 20.