Biden Looks to Set Guardrails on US-China Ties in Xi Meeting

President Joe Biden seeks to prevent US-China ties from deteriorating further in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, American officials said ahead of the long-awaited sit-down.
Biden and Xi will speak Monday evening in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, in the first in-person meeting between leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged. Both countries have tempered expectations for the meeting with tensions high over Russia’s invasion, US curbs on chip exports to China and the status of Taiwan.