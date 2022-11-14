Barclays Veteran Jason Whiting to Join Mercury Financial as CFO

Varde Partners-backed Mercury Financial, a financial-technology company focused on providing credit to “near-prime” borrowers, hired former Barclays Plc executive Jason Whiting as chief financial officer.
Whiting was most recently Barclays’s head of strategy for the Americas, and before that spent more than two decades in investment banking at both Barclays and Lehman Brothers, where he held roles including head of banks and specialty finance. He starts at Mercury in December and succeeds Steve Carp, who will take on a senior strategic planning role.