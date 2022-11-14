 Skip to content
Business

Airbus CEO Sees Energy Crisis Weighing on Production Next Spring

  • Faury says spiraling costs are set to hit smaller suppliers
  • Company in contact with China partners amid political tensions
Video player cover image
Airbus Hopes to Meet Delivery Target, CEO Faury Says
Updated on

Airbus SE said production concerns have shifted from a shortage of jet engines to smaller suppliers struggling to cope with spiraling energy costs, with the squeeze expected to become most acute next spring.

The world’s largest planemaker is working to mitigate the impact of the energy crisis for component makers by being flexible with its aircraft production sequencing and supporting vendors seeking to raise working capital from banks, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said in an interview Monday.