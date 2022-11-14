 Skip to content
The Shale ‘Fracklog’ Is Back as US Oil Drillers Hoard Wells

  • Shale boosts supply of pre-drilled wells first time in years
  • Explorers spent 27 straight months cutting into ‘fracklog’
US oil and gas companies fracked fewer wells than they drilled for the first time in more than two years, indicating a possible slowdown in production despite elevated prices and concerns about a global energy crunch.

The number of drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells, also known as DUCs, rose by 8 to 4,408 in October compared with the prior month, the US Energy Information Administration said Monday. The expansion ends a 27-month-long streak of declines in the DUC count, the longest according to EIA records dating back to the early days of shale.