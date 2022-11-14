The Shale ‘Fracklog’ Is Back as US Oil Drillers Hoard Wells

US oil and gas companies fracked fewer wells than they drilled for the first time in more than two years, indicating a possible slowdown in production despite elevated prices and concerns about a global energy crunch.
The number of drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells, also known as DUCs, rose by 8 to 4,408 in October compared with the prior month, the US Energy Information Administration said Monday. The expansion ends a 27-month-long streak of declines in the DUC count, the longest according to EIA records dating back to the early days of shale.