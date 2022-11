The US ambassador to Zambia called on creditors to accept debt write-offs for the country, which was Africa’s first to default during the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

“Every single one of the creditors needs to reduce the capital, the principal that is owed,” Ambassador Michael Gonzales said in an interview with Zambian state television Sunday. “Not just restructure so that the Zambian people keep paying longer and more into perpetuity, but taking what we call a haircut.”