Global Funds Gorge on Korea Chip Stocks, Putting Kospi Atop Asia

Foreign investors have poured about $4.6 billion into stocks on South Korea’s Kospi since the end of September, making it the best-performing Asian equity benchmark so far in the last quarter of the year.

An 18% surge in Samsung Electronics Co. has been the biggest driver in Kospi’s 15% jump so far this quarter, with the chip sector getting a further lift Friday as softer-than-expected US inflation data eased rate-hike concerns. Persistent tensions between Washington and Beijing have made Korean tech shares an attractive alternative to Greater China rivals, while the won’s rebound against the dollar has also helped.