China’s Covid Zero and Housing Slump Drag on Growth Engines

China’s growth momentum likely lost steam in October with worsening Covid outbreaks and the housing slump weighing on business activities, and more economic pain is likely ahead if Beijing can’t act effectively to turn the downturn around.

Key data due Tuesday -- from industrial output and investment to retail sales and the unemployment rate -- will likely show the world’s second-largest economy slowed across the board last month, following a short-lived uptick in September. The figures will shed light on the extent of problems facing Beijing as it tries to support an economy struggling due to the Covid Zero strategy and other challenges such as waning global demand and a meltdown in the housing market.