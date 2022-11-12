 Skip to content
Yellen Says Russia Faces Oil Shut-In or Price Cap Amid Sanctions

  • Treasury chief says ‘very likely’ EU ban will trap some oil
  • Price cap coalition hasn’t yet set price levels for program
An oil storage facility in Salym, Russia.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it’s “very likely” that European sanctions will force Russia to offer some of its crude oil exports at a price set by the US and its allies, if Moscow wishes to prevent a shut-in of some supplies. 

“They’re going to be looking for buyers, and we think they’re going to have a hard time selling all of it,” Yellen said Saturday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Our estimation is there would be some shut-in on Dec. 5 unless they’re willing to accept a price at or below the cap for buyers around the world.” 