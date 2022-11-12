Yellen Says Russia Faces Oil Shut-In or Price Cap Amid Sanctions

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it’s “very likely” that European sanctions will force Russia to offer some of its crude oil exports at a price set by the US and its allies, if Moscow wishes to prevent a shut-in of some supplies.
“They’re going to be looking for buyers, and we think they’re going to have a hard time selling all of it,” Yellen said Saturday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Our estimation is there would be some shut-in on Dec. 5 unless they’re willing to accept a price at or below the cap for buyers around the world.”