Your Saturday UK Briefing: The Recession Kicks Off

Bloomberg Law speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com and BloombergBNA.com. Reporters from Bloomberg's Washington, D.C. bureau are prominently featured as they offer analysis of policy and legal issues.
Gina Champion-Cain was a pillar of the San Diego business community. She also happened to be running one of the largest Ponzi schemes of all time.
Tory MPs Defend Raab Against Claims He Created ‘Culture of Fear’
Yellen Unfamiliar With New China Economy Heads, Policy Direction
Charting the Global Economy: Prospects Darken for UK, Euro Area
China’s Li Says Nation to Boost Trade Cooperation With Asean
Fed May Need to Raise Rates to 6%, Monetary Economist Taylor Says
Tech Money Fueled FTX’s Rise. The Crash Exposes Deep Flaws in VC
World’s Biggest Democracies Sound Warning on Twitter Blue Checks
Chipmaker GlobalFoundries to Start Job Cuts and Freeze Hiring
What Led Elon Musk To Talk of Bankruptcy For Twitter: Timeline
Fired UK Twitter Staff Tap London Law Firm for Potential Suits
Ukraine Latest: Yellen Warns Russia Risks ‘Shut In’ of Some Oil
Germany Shifting Asian Focus in Bid to Reduce Reliance on China
Wealthy Russians Seen Fueling Demand for Caribbean Island’s Passport
‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for Losses
Here Are the Top Places to Have Thanksgiving Dinner in London
The UK’s Arts Are Under Attack, and No One’s Coming to Help
What’s Next for Biden's Green Agenda After Midterm Surprise?
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Apology Is as Hollow as His Empire
Iran Can’t Put a Lid on Protests Forever
A Sports Bar Builds a Loyal Clientele Showing Only Women’s Events
The Golden Era of AI Chess Makes Things Tricky for Players
Americans Have $5 Trillion in Cash, Thanks to Federal Stimulus
Clean Beauty Is Booming, and Black Consumers Fear Being Left Behind
Student Debt Relief Applications Halted After Court Ruling
Two-Way Charging Is Chinese EV Drivers’ Favorite Life Hack
After Twitter Exit, Egyptian Billionaire Investor Plans EV Push
Tokyo's Iconic Capsule Tower Cubes Get a New Lease on Life
This City-Building Video Game Takes on Climate Change
A New Maternity Care Model, Founded by a Mother and Her Midwife
FTX Debacle Shows Need for Crypto Regulation, Yellen Says
Miami-Dade County, Miami Heat to End Relationship With FTX
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Is Trying to Buy Back FTX’s 30% Stake
Something for the weekend
Rishi Sunak.
Andrew Davis
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.