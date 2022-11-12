 Skip to content
Business

The $14 Billion Feud That Splintered the Hinduja Family

  • Anglo-Indian business empire is spread across 38 countries
  • Brothers have now called a truce in the bitter dispute
Gopichand Hinduja, left, Prakash, center, and Srichand Hinduja leave a New Delhi court room in January 2001.
Gopichand Hinduja, left, Prakash, center, and Srichand Hinduja leave a New Delhi court room in January 2001.Source: AFP/Getty Images

The billionaire Hinduja brothers always presented a united front to the outside world -- four musketeers who espoused a business philosophy that everything belonged to everyone.

Britain’s richest family oversaw an Anglo-Indian business empire that’s lasted over a century from their shared family homes in London, Mumbai and Geneva.