Business
Future of British Business

Made.com Demise Shows Upstart Brands Struggling to Find Footing

  • Consumers cut back spending amid inflation, worsening outlook
  • Next, Frasers, Marks & Spencer could benefit from insolvencies
A Made.com Design Ltd. store in London.

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Flush with cash and fueled by locked-down consumers’ spending, online retailers were expected to outpace their bricks-and-mortar rivals. Instead, upstart brands such as recently defunct Made.com are crumbling under the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.