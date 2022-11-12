 Skip to content
Markets

EU Approves German Takeover of Former Russian Gazprom Unit

  • EU gives go-ahead to €225.6 million in state aid to SEFE
  • Measure to allow the German state to take 100% ownership
Updated on

Germany is set to rescue another natural gas importer in an attempt to ensure supply through the winter and stave off an economic meltdown.

The European Commission approved €225.6 million ($233 million) of German aid to support SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, in a move that will allow the German state to take 100% ownership of the company, formerly controlled by Gazprom. The decision aims to safeguard security of gas supplies to the German economy, the European Union’s antitrust arm said in a statement on Saturday. 