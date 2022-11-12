EU Approves German Takeover of Former Russian Gazprom Unit

Germany is set to rescue another natural gas importer in an attempt to ensure supply through the winter and stave off an economic meltdown.
The European Commission approved €225.6 million ($233 million) of German aid to support SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, in a move that will allow the German state to take 100% ownership of the company, formerly controlled by Gazprom. The decision aims to safeguard security of gas supplies to the German economy, the European Union’s antitrust arm said in a statement on Saturday.