Democrat Defeats Election Denier to Take Reins of Arizona Vote

  • Fontes campaign for secretary of state was Democratic priority
  • Republican candidate Finchem was outside Capitol on Jan. 6
Adrian Fontes on Nov. 8. 
Democrat Adrian Fontes defeated election denier Mark Finchem, a Republican, in the Arizona secretary of state race, after a campaign that attacked Finchem for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

A former local elections official, Fontes beat the state representative, 53-47, with 83% of the votes counted, in a race that centered on Finchem’s efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 loss in Arizona and campaign pledges to roll back vote-by-mail, which is used by more than 80% of Arizona voters.