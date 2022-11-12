Democrat Adrian Fontes defeated election denier Mark Finchem, a Republican, in the Arizona secretary of state race, after a campaign that attacked Finchem for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A former local elections official, Fontes beat the state representative, 53-47, with 83% of the votes counted, in a race that centered on Finchem’s efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 loss in Arizona and campaign pledges to roll back vote-by-mail, which is used by more than 80% of Arizona voters.