US Earnings to Watch: Walmart, Home Depot, Nvidia, Gap

Lackluster results from Disney, Lyft and Roblox this week underlined the entertainment industry’s earnings weakness in the face of a broader economic slowdown. Among the 11 S&P 500 sectors, communications firms have posted the highest proportion of earnings misses so far this season. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren and Tapestry also took a hit, citing the strong US dollar. Softer-than-expected inflation data fueled a broad-based rally in US stocks on Thursday, in sharp contrast to the muted moves seen earlier in the week as investors watched results from the US midterm elections.

More than half of the S&P 500 sectors could fall into earnings recession by the next reporting season, Bloomberg Intelligence wrote, with the positive-to-negative revenue guidance ratio now at the lowest level since 2019. As the end of the reporting season nears, next week’s earnings schedule will put big-box chains, chipmakers and home-improvement retailers under a stark spotlight amid a deteriorating economic environment. Investors will also get a closer read later in the week on earnings impact of China’s Covid struggles when heavyweights Alibaba and JD.com report.