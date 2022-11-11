 Skip to content
UK Revokes Tariff on Imports of Some Biofuels From US And Canada

  • US producers will be able to ship HVO to the UK duty-free
  • Cowen says Diamond Green Diesel could benefit from the ruling
The UK has revoked import tariffs on renewable fuels from the US and Canada, according to a notice from the Department for International Trade.

The removal of the levy on hydrotreated vegetable oil will be applied retroactively from Jan. 30, 2021, according to a spokesman for the Trade Remedies Authority, which was set up after Brexit to review tariffs that had been overseen by the European Union. Any resulting increase in imports won’t hurt domestic businesses because there is no HVO industry in the UK, he said.