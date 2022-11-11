Trump-Tied SPAC Has Wild Ride Triggered by Midterm Elections

The blank-check company trying to merge with Donald Trump’s nascent social-media business is more than ever a bet on the former president’s political prospects.
The shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. soared 66% Monday, after Trump -- campaigning for candidates he endorsed in the midterm elections -- teased a possible announcement next week that he’s running for the White House again. The stock tumbled 20% Wednesday after those politicians fared worse than expected, prompting some pundits to say the Republican Party was moving on from Trump.