Fired UK Twitter Staff Tap London Law Firm for Potential Suits

Twitter Inc.’s UK staff, fired shortly after Elon Musk bought the social media firm, have sought out employment advice about potential lawsuits from a London law firm that’s set to represent a “substantial” number of them.
Jo Keddie, a lawyer at Winckworth Sherwood LLP, said the firm has spoken with several dozen Twitter employees, who are still completely removed from the IT systems and office. She said her team was investigating what had happened, which could result in a slew lawsuits if any of Twitter’s actions didn’t comply with strict employment rules.