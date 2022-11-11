 Skip to content
Economics

Brazil Central Bank Chief Says Country Needs ‘Fiscal Equilibrium’

  • Markets remain sensitive to fiscal outlook, said Campos Neto
  • President-elect Lula still to unveil social spending program
Roberto Campos Neto
Roberto Campos NetoPhotographer: Andre Coelho/Bloomberg

Brazil’s central bank chief warned of the need to keep the fiscal deficit under control, as the incoming government prepares to unveil its spending plan. 

“We understand that the pandemic left many scars, but we also need to keep an eye on fiscal equilibrium,” the bank’s President Roberto Campos Neto said at an event in Sao Paulo. “If there’s no fiscal equilibrium, we’ll go back to an uncertain world where inflation expectations rise, productive sectors are in disarray, and the population will suffer because job growth will be hurt.”