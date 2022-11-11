Brazil Central Bank Chief Says Country Needs ‘Fiscal Equilibrium’

Brazil’s central bank chief warned of the need to keep the fiscal deficit under control, as the incoming government prepares to unveil its spending plan.
“We understand that the pandemic left many scars, but we also need to keep an eye on fiscal equilibrium,” the bank’s President Roberto Campos Neto said at an event in Sao Paulo. “If there’s no fiscal equilibrium, we’ll go back to an uncertain world where inflation expectations rise, productive sectors are in disarray, and the population will suffer because job growth will be hurt.”