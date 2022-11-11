Britain is Still Struggling to Convince Companies to Invest

Boris Johnson promised to deliver “a transformative agenda of investment” ahead of the 2019 general election, insisting that his Conservative government could unleash Britain’s private sector and pave the way for a decade of prosperity.
The positive post-Brexit vision worked at the ballot box and won Johnson a thumping majority. Yet three years later, the economy has gone into reverse, a long recession is expected and businesses investment is 8.4% lower than when the former prime minister delivered his manifesto, according to data published Friday.