Blackstone Employees Compete Even When It Comes to Charities

The eager junior staffers had just three minutes to make their pitch. Their audience: dozens of their peers and a panel of Blackstone Inc.’s senior leaders.
It was the final round of the Blackstone Gives Back Challenge, with 10 teams whittled down from a field of 163 and all vying for a total of $825,000 in grants for the charity of their choice. The judges, who are board members of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation, based their verdicts on factors such as innovation, importance and effectiveness.