Biden Tells Skeptical UN Summit US Is ‘Unwavering’ on Climate Aid

President Joe Biden pressed his “unwavering” commitment to combating climate change and said the US is on track to achieve its Paris Agreement goals as he sought to allay concerns the country’s efforts would backslide after the midterm elections.
“We’ve proven that good climate policy is good economic policy,” Biden said Friday in an address to the UN climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh. “Today, finally, thanks to the actions we’ve taken, I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030.”