Asda Sales Rise as Cheap Range Attracts Strapped Customers

Asda reported a rebound in sales after two straight quarters of declines as the grocer focused on keeping prices low in a bid to win cash-strapped shoppers.
Britain’s third-largest supermarket chain said sales grew 4.7% in the third quarter as the grocer’s Just Essentials budget range helped attract 400,000 new customers from rival supermarkets. The average UK household is £432 ($507) worse off compared with a year earlier, according to the Asda Income Tracker which is compiled by the Centre for Economics and Business Research.