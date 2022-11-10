 Skip to content
Politics

Boeing Anti-Aircraft System Part of New US Arms Package to Ukraine

  • Latest security assistance also includes Hawk missiles
  • US aid has included both drawdowns and new equipment
Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters inspect a Russian tank in&nbsp;eastern Ukraine on November 10.&nbsp;

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters inspect a Russian tank in eastern Ukraine on November 10. 

Photographer: Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration is sending an additional weapons package to Ukraine that includes Boeing Co. Avenger anti-aircraft systems, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Thursday.

“Today, the United States will be announcing another package of security assistance for Ukraine, including important air defense contributions, like missiles for Hawk air defense systems, as well as four US Avenger air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles,” Sullivan said at a White House press briefing. 