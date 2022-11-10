South African Fuel Refiners Warn Support Needed to Upgrade

South Africa’s shrinking refinery capacity could be impaired further without financial support for upgrades needed to meet new clean-fuel standards, according to an industry lobby group.
Of six refineries operating nationwide in 2019, only two are currently producing fuel, reflecting an 80% output drop due to unplanned shutdowns, Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association, said in a statement. Cleaner fuel regulations that go into effect in 2027 will require planning and funding to meet the specifications.