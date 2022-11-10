Slowing Inflation Good for M&A, IPOs, Citigroup’s Drury Says

Mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings could rebound next year with inflation appearing to come under control, according to a top Citigroup Inc. dealmaker.
“I think days like today will show, hopefully, that interest rate policy is effective, that we can control inflation, and then sellers will start to also adjust to the fact that multiples aren’t going to return to where they were, necessarily, 12 months ago,” Phil Drury, Citigroup’s global head of technology and communications banking, said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday.