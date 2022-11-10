Rakuten Is Said Cutting Mobile Unit Headcount to Woo Investors

Rakuten Group Inc. is reducing headcount at its mobile unit and seeking outside investors to help turn around the loss-making business, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Japanese internet group is in the process of relocating “not an insignificant number” of employees from the mobile division, one of the people said, declining to be named as the matter is private. Rakuten hopes the move will help improve its finances, clean up its balance sheet and attract third-party investors, the person said.