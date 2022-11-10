EU Proposes Tighter Rules for Combustion Engines Ahead of Ban

The European Union proposed stricter emissions rules for the continent’s last generation of combustion engines, a move aimed at reducing particulate pollution in the continent’s cities.
The bloc said the new rules for the so-called Euro-7 generation of engines would further reduce by about a quarter the amount of nitrous oxides that diesel engines can emit. Nitrous oxides can damage the human respiratory tract, worsening conditions like lung infections and asthma and potentially causing chronic lung disease.