 Skip to content
Green

Wheat Grown Indoors Offers Potential for Global Food Security

  • Infarm grows first staple indoors, without soil or pesticides
  • New technologies needed to tackle climate, supply chain issues
Indoor wheat cultivation at Infarm.
Indoor wheat cultivation at Infarm.Source: Infarm

Vertical farmers, known for growing herbs and salads indoors, have made a breakthrough in the quest for global food security: cultivating wheat in the same controlled environment. 

Amsterdam-based startup Infarm grew wheat without using soil or chemical pesticides, and with far less water than conventional farming. The first indoor farming company to grow a staple crop is a milestone for a nascent industry that’s attracted venture capital funding on a promise that its technology can help feed the planet. 