The battle for a US Senate seat from Georgia is headed to a dramatic runoff next month between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a face-off that could determine control of the chamber.
Election results in the nation’s most expensive race showed Warnock up on the former collegiate and NFL football star 49.4% to 48.5%, with 98% of the precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was drawing 2.1% of the vote, forcing the runoff, according to projections from CNN and NBC.