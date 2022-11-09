Vindman Conspiracy Suit Against Trump Jr., Giuliani Dismissed

A judge dismissed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s lawsuit alleging Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani conspired to get him fired from his White House job for testifying at former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment hearing.
US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington ruled Tuesday there was “no basis” for Vindman’s claim that the conspirators, who he said also included Trump White House staffers Dan Scavino and Julia Hahn, leaked information intended to “falsely insinuate” that the Ukrainian-American Vindman might have had “divided loyalties.”