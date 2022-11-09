UK Lawmakers Pick Former Minister Baldwin to Head Treasury Panel

UK Members of Parliament elected Harriett Baldwin, a Conservative former Treasury Minister, to head the powerful backbench panel that scrutinizes the government’s economic policies and the Bank of England.
Baldwin, the favorite among existing members of the cross-party Treasury Committee, beat former Tory leadership contender Andrea Leadsom to the role. She replaces Mel Stride, who was promoted two weeks ago to the Cabinet by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. By parliamentary convention, the panel is led by a member of the ruling party elected in a poll of all MPs.