Sony’s God of War Ragnarok Is Set to Jump-Start Slow Year for Hits

Sony Group Corp.’s God of War Ragnarok debuts Wednesday to positive early reviews, suggesting it could be the catalyst the Japanese gaming giant needs heading into the end of the year without a big hit.
Critics love God of War Ragnarok. The game has a 94 on the review aggregation website Metacritic, which makes it the second-best-scoring original game of the year, just below the transcendent Elden Ring. IGN’s reviewer called it “a complete work of art from top to bottom” and “an almighty achievement.”