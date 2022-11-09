Petrus Calls on Temenos Top Duo to Leave, Wants Strategic Review

Activist investor Petrus Advisers is amping up the pressure on banking software maker Temenos AG, calling on the chairman and chief executive officer to resign and the rest of the supervisory board to start a strategic review including a potential sale.
Max Chuard “is far out of his depth in a CEO role and should be terminated with immediate effect” and Chairman Andreas Andreades should resign from the company, the fund said a letter to Temenos’s board of non-executive directors dated Nov. 8 and seen by Bloomberg News.