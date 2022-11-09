Hungary Denies Tying NATO Expansion to EU Spat But Still Delays

Hungary denied it’s holding up the NATO entry bids of Finland and Sweden as part of its fight over billions of euros in European Union aid but won’t vote on expanding the military alliance until it passes laws tied to the cash.
Finland and Sweden, which are also EU members, will cast votes when the bloc decides next month on whether 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) earmarked for Hungary should be frozen or if Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has done enough to allay concerns over rampant graft.