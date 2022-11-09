Brookfield Leads $12 Billion Bet on Australia’s Climate Shift

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. led a A$18.4 billion ($11.8 billion) offer to acquire utility Origin Energy Ltd., returning to Australia after an earlier spurned attempt to add exposure to the nation’s accelerating shift away from fossil fuels.
The deal, Asia’s third-largest announced acquisition this year according to data compiled by Bloomberg, is backed by Sydney-based Origin’s board. Brookfield said it aims to turn the energy generator and retailer -- with around 4.5 million customer accounts -- into Australia’s key provider of clean power.