Bangladesh Reaches Initial IMF Pact for a $4.5 Billion Loan

Bangladesh reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $4.5 billion loan, a key step that would allow the nation to buffer its economy amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
The IMF and Bangladesh agreed on $3.2 billion under the extended credit facility and $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, the multilateral creditor said in a statement. The 42-month program is meant to cushion the South Asian nation from economic disruptions. It will be subject to approval by the IMF’s management and board in the coming weeks.