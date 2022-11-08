 Skip to content
World Cup Has 3 Women Set to Referee Matches in Qatar

Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita warms up during a training session Monday, June 27, 2022, at JFA YUME Field in Chiba, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (STEPHEN WADE)

Tokyo (AP) -- Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita knows that being one of three women picked to officiate matches at the World Cup — the first time a woman will be in charge on the game's biggest stage — is not simply about soccer.

Stephanie Frappart of France and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda must be of the same mind. They are in a pool of 36 referees listed for Qatar — the rest are all men. FIFA has also named three female assistant referees in a pool of 69: Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States.