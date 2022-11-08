UK-EU Northern Ireland Deal ‘Doable’ by Year-End, Coveney Says

Rishi Sunak’s rise to power in the UK presents a new opportunity to resolve its standoff with the European Union over Northern Ireland’s trade arrangements, with a negotiated settlement “doable” by the end of the year, Ireland’s Foreign Minister said.
The EU still has its red lines in talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol -- the part of the Brexit deal that deals with the region’s trade -- and will be “very firm” in terms of protecting the integrity of its single market, Simon Coveney said in Dublin. But he also said he detects “a real intent in London to try to resolve the protocol issues through negotiation.”