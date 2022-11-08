The Pace of Tech Job Cuts is Reaching Early Pandemic Levels

Job cuts in the technology industry are accelerating, nearing levels seen in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, as companies both large and small curtail ambitions and brace for tough times ahead.
In recent weeks, a spate of tech companies have said they will pause hiring or cut jobs outright in the face of sluggish consumer spending, spiraling inflation and a strong dollar undercutting sales overseas. Leaders in the industry, a major driver of the global economy for the last decade, sense that they’re in a higher-risk environment, making them less willing to spend to grow their businesses like in years past.